GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned the public against fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating for 2023/2024 enlistment.

GAF clarified that it is not conducting any recruitment or enlistment exercises currently and has not advertised any for next year.

“GAF wishes also to state that it is not conducting any enlistment or recruitment at this material time, and has not advertised such for the year 2023/2024,” it announced in a statement, dated April 3.

The armed forces advised the public to stick to its official channels for any recruitment announcements - Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times newspapers.

“GAF once again reiterates that, it does not advertise on social media and does not engage middlemen in such exercise. Therefore, the public should take heed of the education and numerous reminders to desist from paying monies through 'mobile money' to unscrupulous persons who claim to be recruitment agents of GAF,” the statement adds.

GAF vowed to track down and punish anyone engaged in such fraudlent act.

It urged Ghanaians to ignore any recruitment advertisements or calls to pay fees for 2023/2024 enlistment.

“Once again. GAF wishes to state that it is not conducting any 2023/2024 recruitment/enlistment exercise at this material time. The public is kindly advised to take note and report any advertisement and persons soliciting monies for such exercises, to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.”

GAF requested public support to curb such scams. “GAF requires the cooperation of the public to rib their fraudulent activities in the bud.”

Find below the full statement from GAF, sighed by Naval Captain Ma Larbi, the Director of Public Relations.