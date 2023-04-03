ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the absence of some MPs" — Speaker explains 

Headlines Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the absence of some MPs — Speaker explains
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has said nothing untoward was done in the passage of the three revenue bills despite the absence of some Members of Parliament on Friday.

“Honourable Members, I did not do anything untoward. I only followed the rules.

“Members who are incapacitated shall upon reporting their incapacity to the Speaker through the Clerk be recorded. We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the Whips to go and physically see them to assess their incapacitation and whether they are of sound mind,” Mr Bagbin explained.

Members of Parliament (MPs) Mr Mohammed Hardi Tuferu, MP for Nanton Constituency and Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West were unavailable during the head count that saw the approval of the three revenue Bills.

Mr Tuferu, also a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture was reported to be involved in an accident on Friday while on his way to the House to participate in a vote on the financial bills under consideration

As a result, Mr Tuferu was driven to the house in an ambulance with Whips on both sides of the house directed by the Speaker to confirm the situation.

Parliament on Friday, March 31, 2023, by 137 votes to 136 passed the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The passage of the Bill followed a lengthy disagreement between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Bagbin at the end of a headcount declared that “yeas” was 137 and the “nays” was 136.

Among the objects of the Bill is to amend the Excise Duty Act, 2014 (Act 878) to revise the excise tax rates for cigarettes and other tobacco products to conform with the ECOWAS Protocols and raise revenue to mitigate the harmful effects of these excisable products.

It also seeks to impose excise duty on sweetened beverages and electronic cigarettes, and electronic liquids to increase revenue.

The House also passed the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) to revise the rates of income tax for individuals and introduce an additional income tax bracket while the Growth and Sustainability Bill, 2022 to impose a special levy to be known as the Growth and Sustainability Levy to raise revenue for the growth and fiscal sustainability of the economy was also passed.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Parliament reaches consensus for inclusion of guarantor system in CI Parliament reaches consensus for inclusion of guarantor system in CI 

1 hour ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

1 hour ago

Asking police to investigate allegations of extortion by police is like asking a potter to be a coach — Kwaku Azar Asking police to investigate allegations of extortion by police is like asking a...

1 hour ago

Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliaments washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals

1 hour ago

CR: Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn youth of Enyan Abaasa C/R: Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn y...

1 hour ago

Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the absence of some MPs — Speaker explains "Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the abs...

2 hours ago

Opposition MPs block Akufo-Addo's loan requests; Ablakwa commends move towards financial prudence Opposition MPs block Akufo-Addo's loan requests; Ablakwa commends move towards f...

2 hours ago

GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH0.30, diesel GH0.65 per liter GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH¢0.30, diesel GH¢0.65 per liter

3 hours ago

GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts

4 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina ‘What a shame’ – Madina MP criticizes ‘unprofessional’ conduct of policemen in v...

Latest: News
body-container-line