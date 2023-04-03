ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.04.2023 Social News

Ablakwa calls for responsible political appointments for sustainable governance

Ablakwa calls for responsible political appointments for sustainable governance
03.04.2023 LISTEN

In a recent tweet, Ghanaian politician Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has compared the political appointees of the erstwhile Mahama Presidency to the current administration.

According to Ablakwa, it is important to elevate the discourse towards a more sustainable and responsible path towards protecting the public purse.

Ablakwa's comments come amidst growing concerns over the current government's appointement of huge numbers of persons into his government. In particular, President Akufo-Addo has been criticized for what many see as an ignominious record in this area.

The issue of political appointees is a sensitive one in Ghanaian politics. Many believe that these appointments are often used to reward political allies and supporters, rather than to promote good governance and accountability.

Ablakwa's comments highlight the need for a more sustainable and responsible approach to political appointments. He argues that the public purse should be protected at all costs, and that appointees should be chosen based on their qualifications and merit, rather than their political affiliations.

The call for a more responsible and sustainable approach to political appointments is one that has been echoed by many Ghanaians. As the country continues to grapple with issues of corruption and mismanagement, there is a growing need for greater accountability and transparency in government.

Find Sam Okudzeto’s tweet below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Parliament reaches consensus for inclusion of guarantor system in CI Parliament reaches consensus for inclusion of guarantor system in CI 

51 minutes ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

51 minutes ago

Asking police to investigate allegations of extortion by police is like asking a potter to be a coach — Kwaku Azar Asking police to investigate allegations of extortion by police is like asking a...

51 minutes ago

Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliaments washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals

51 minutes ago

CR: Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn youth of Enyan Abaasa C/R: Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn y...

51 minutes ago

Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the absence of some MPs — Speaker explains "Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the abs...

2 hours ago

Opposition MPs block Akufo-Addo's loan requests; Ablakwa commends move towards financial prudence Opposition MPs block Akufo-Addo's loan requests; Ablakwa commends move towards f...

2 hours ago

GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH0.30, diesel GH0.65 per liter GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH¢0.30, diesel GH¢0.65 per liter

3 hours ago

GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts

4 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina ‘What a shame’ – Madina MP criticizes ‘unprofessional’ conduct of policemen in v...

Latest: News
body-container-line