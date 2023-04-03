Ablakwa calls for responsible political appointments for sustainable governance

03.04.2023 LISTEN

In a recent tweet, Ghanaian politician Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has compared the political appointees of the erstwhile Mahama Presidency to the current administration.

According to Ablakwa, it is important to elevate the discourse towards a more sustainable and responsible path towards protecting the public purse.

Ablakwa's comments come amidst growing concerns over the current government's appointement of huge numbers of persons into his government. In particular, President Akufo-Addo has been criticized for what many see as an ignominious record in this area.

The issue of political appointees is a sensitive one in Ghanaian politics. Many believe that these appointments are often used to reward political allies and supporters, rather than to promote good governance and accountability.

Ablakwa's comments highlight the need for a more sustainable and responsible approach to political appointments. He argues that the public purse should be protected at all costs, and that appointees should be chosen based on their qualifications and merit, rather than their political affiliations.

The call for a more responsible and sustainable approach to political appointments is one that has been echoed by many Ghanaians. As the country continues to grapple with issues of corruption and mismanagement, there is a growing need for greater accountability and transparency in government.

Find Sam Okudzeto’s tweet below;

