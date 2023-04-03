Ghana has lost precious national economic assets under NPP, NDC; we don’t need them again – John Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana, Dr. John Kwakye has advised Ghanaians to begin to look beyond the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for any progress.

In his view, the two largest political parties in the country have failed to live up to expectations.

Dr. John Kwakye in a post on social media accused the NPP and NDC of mismanaging precious national economic assets.

With references to Black Star Shipping Line, Ghana Airways, and Ghana Railways, among others, the IEA Director of Research has admonished Ghanaians to only vote for leaders who promises to restore these national assets in the 2024 general elections.

“On the watch of NPP and NDC, Ghana has lost its precious national economic assets, such as: Black Star Shipping Line, Ghana Airways, Ghana Railways, and Tema Oil Refinery, along with numerous industries. Ghanaians should vote for only leaders who promise to restore these assets,” Dr. John Kwakye shared in a post on Twitter.