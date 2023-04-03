Start preparing to pay your tax – What Oliver-Barker said before minority’s 'betrayal' tax approval

The opposition NDC promised to reject the new tax bills proposed by the government but failed to stand by its word.

Before Parliament approved the bills, activist Oliver Barker Vormawor warned Ghanaians that it was likely the NDC would again go back on its word.

“The NDC caucus in Parliament has again promised to vote against all the 3 newly proposed tax measures. If you know what’s good for you, please start paying the taxes now,” Barker said in a comment believed to suggest the caucus would fail in its opposition.

The Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022 were all passed into law.

The frequent policy betrayals raise questions about the NDC MP’s credibility and ability to adequately check the majority NPP government as promised.