ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Start preparing to pay your tax – What Oliver-Barker said before minority’s 'betrayal' tax approval

Social News Oliver-Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oliver-Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist

The opposition NDC promised to reject the new tax bills proposed by the government but failed to stand by its word.

Before Parliament approved the bills, activist Oliver Barker Vormawor warned Ghanaians that it was likely the NDC would again go back on its word.

“The NDC caucus in Parliament has again promised to vote against all the 3 newly proposed tax measures. If you know what’s good for you, please start paying the taxes now,” Barker said in a comment believed to suggest the caucus would fail in its opposition.

The Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022 were all passed into law.

The frequent policy betrayals raise questions about the NDC MP’s credibility and ability to adequately check the majority NPP government as promised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Thanks for the surprise birthday party but Ill remain strict – Prof Gyampo to his students Thanks for the surprise birthday party but I’ll remain strict – Prof Gyampo to h...

3 hours ago

Easier said than done – Mahama slams 'zealous' Bawumia over imposition of more taxes Easier said than done – Mahama slams 'zealous' Bawumia over imposition of more t...

3 hours ago

Our government has committed to youth empowerment – Bawumia touts Our government has committed to youth empowerment – Bawumia touts

3 hours ago

Govt asked to construct accident center at Kintampo Gov’t asked to construct accident center at Kintampo

3 hours ago

Volta ECG retrieves GHS12.5 million within one week of revenue war Volta ECG retrieves GHS12.5 million within one week of revenue war

3 hours ago

LGBTQI: Any attempt to change the definition of man or woman will be an attack on the family — GPCC LGBTQI: Any attempt to change the definition of man or woman will be an attack o...

3 hours ago

AR: Fire guts building at Bantama A/R: Fire guts building at Bantama

3 hours ago

ECG owes Bui Power Authority over US600m — CEO ECG owes Bui Power Authority over US$600m — CEO

4 hours ago

Dr. John Kwakye Ghana has lost precious national economic assets under NPP, NDC; we don’t need t...

4 hours ago

What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams Bawumia for double standard What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams B...

Latest: News
body-container-line