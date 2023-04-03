ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams Bawumia for double standard

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams Bawumia for double standard
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following the passage of three revenue bills by Parliament.

In a post, John Dramani Mahama has shown a video of Dr. Bawumia before the NPP won power in 2016 where he (Bawumia) argued that more taxes hurt the economy.

“They are the economy. These taxes are hurting the economy….We will change that particularly policy. We will sue the tax incentives to grow this economy,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared at the time.

Following the passage of the three new tax bills by Parliament, John Dramani Mahama who expresses unhappiness has slammed the Vice President for double standard.

He wants Dr. Bawumia to admit it is easier said than done.

“Government is estimated to save almost 50 billion Ghana Cedis this year from the suspension of external debt service payments and the Domestic Debt Exchange. This windfall and a reduction of Government expenditure could have been used to reduce the tax burden being imposed on Ghanaian businesses and individuals now,” John Dramani Mahama argued in a post on Facebook.

The flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress added, “In fact, it would have brought some tax relief to Ghanaian industry and business instead of the three new taxes from which government expects to raise only GHS4 billion.

“What happened to the zeal behind this video? Easier said than done?”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Our government has committed to youth empowerment – Bawumia touts Our government has committed to youth empowerment – Bawumia touts

51 minutes ago

Govt asked to construct accident center at Kintampo Gov’t asked to construct accident center at Kintampo

53 minutes ago

Volta ECG retrieves GHS12.5 million within one week of revenue war Volta ECG retrieves GHS12.5 million within one week of revenue war

53 minutes ago

LGBTQI: Any attempt to change the definition of man or woman will be an attack on the family — GPCC LGBTQI: Any attempt to change the definition of man or woman will be an attack o...

53 minutes ago

AR: Fire guts building at Bantama A/R: Fire guts building at Bantama

53 minutes ago

ECG owes Bui Power Authority over US600m — CEO ECG owes Bui Power Authority over US$600m — CEO

2 hours ago

Dr. John Kwakye Ghana has lost precious national economic assets under NPP, NDC; we don’t need t...

2 hours ago

What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams Bawumia for double standard What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams B...

19 hours ago

Begging is a strategy often used by homeless people. - Source: Fati MoalusiAFP via Getty Images 1 in 5 South African households begs for food – the link between food insecurity...

21 hours ago

Video: Police Officers Beg Galamsey Boys Over Bribe Video: Police Officers Beg Galamsey Boys Over Bribe

Latest: News
body-container-line