What happened to your argument that more taxes hurt the economy – Mahama slams Bawumia for double standard

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following the passage of three revenue bills by Parliament.

In a post, John Dramani Mahama has shown a video of Dr. Bawumia before the NPP won power in 2016 where he (Bawumia) argued that more taxes hurt the economy.

“They are the economy. These taxes are hurting the economy….We will change that particularly policy. We will sue the tax incentives to grow this economy,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared at the time.

Following the passage of the three new tax bills by Parliament, John Dramani Mahama who expresses unhappiness has slammed the Vice President for double standard.

He wants Dr. Bawumia to admit it is easier said than done.

“Government is estimated to save almost 50 billion Ghana Cedis this year from the suspension of external debt service payments and the Domestic Debt Exchange. This windfall and a reduction of Government expenditure could have been used to reduce the tax burden being imposed on Ghanaian businesses and individuals now,” John Dramani Mahama argued in a post on Facebook.

The flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress added, “In fact, it would have brought some tax relief to Ghanaian industry and business instead of the three new taxes from which government expects to raise only GHS4 billion.

“What happened to the zeal behind this video? Easier said than done?”