‘What a shame’ – Madina MP criticizes ‘unprofessional’ conduct of policemen in viral video

Social News
LISTEN
Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has criticized the unprofessional conduct of some police officers in a viral video that showed them on going down on their knees begging galamsey operators who claimed they extorted money from them.

The MP expressed his disappointment in the Police's usual fashion of defending its officers in such cases.

He indicated that the Police are trained to uphold integrity with truth, discipline, dedication, and courage as its hallmark.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the police officers on their knees, with their hands raised in the air, begging the galamsey operators to forgive them for their actions.

The video has sparked outrage among Ghanaians, with many calling for the police officers involved to be held accountable for their actions.

While the Police have issued a statement to that effect, Francis-Xavier Sosu believes that the Police must maintain the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

He called on the Police to take swift action to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served.

“When I talk about the unprofessional conduct of the Police, the IGP and the Interior Minister are quick to jump to their defence.

“What a shame? The Police must be a service of Integrity with truth, discipline, dedication and courage as its hallmark,” the MP wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Sunday, April 2, the police revealed that they had handed over the extortion allegations to the Police Professional Stanford Bureau for further investigations.

The statement also revealed that the civilians involved in the incident had been arrested for assault.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor

News Reporter

