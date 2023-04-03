Thanks for the surprise birthday party but I’ll remain strict – Prof Gyampo to his students

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has expressed his gratitude to his students after they threw him a surprise birthday party.

The professor took to Facebook to express his appreciation for the kind gesture from his students.

In his post, Professor Gyampo revealed that he had no idea that his students appreciate him so much, as he had always thought they found him to be a difficult lecturer.

He thanked them for the surprise party, while also stating that he would not relax his rules and principles in the classroom.

“I thought they said I am too difficult a lecturer because I push them too hard to sit up. I never knew they like me this much. Dear Students, I am thankful. I am humbled. I am grateful. But I won’t relax the rules and my principles,” he wrote.

Despite the surprise party, Professor Gyampo made it clear that he would continue to challenge his students to work hard, while also ensuring that he breaks down difficult concepts for them to understand.

“While I will as usual, break things down and take my time to demystify very abstract issues for your understanding in a very interactive and lively manner, you will still sweat to do all the readings and research in complimenting what I tell you in the lecture hall. But it will be worth it. You will see me after school and thank me, as many have been doing,” he added.

The post has since garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many people commending the professor for his dedication to his students and also wishing him a happy birthday.

Professor Gyampo concluded his post by thanking those who wished him well on his birthday and prayed for blessings for everyone.

“Thank you for your gesture and in celebrating me on my birthday. On Facebook, I received many great wishes. Thank you all. I also received calls and texts. Thank you all. The Lord bless us all and help us celebrate ourselves while we live. Shalom!” he stressed.