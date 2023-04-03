Our government has committed to youth empowerment – Bawumia touts

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has touted the NPP government’s commitment to empowering Ghana’s youth through education, skills training and job opportunities.

Speaking at the 46th Annual Convention of the Konkomba Youth Association in Saboba, Bawumia emphasized the important role of youth in national development and the need for continuous empowerment.

“Our Government has been committed to youth empowerment through many interventions, and I highlighted a number of them, such as free access to secondary education and TVET, various skills training programmes, expansion of tertiary education scholarships and increased intake in public sector employment,” Bawumia said in a speech over the weekend.

“The Konkomba Youth Association, just like other progressive youth groups across the country, are strategic actors in the pursuit of peace and development, and I encourage all of such groups, not to deviate from their main objectives,” Bawumia urged.

Bawumia stressed his commitment to youth empowerment through access to education at all levels, skills acquisition, and job opportunities to enable young Ghanaians to reach their full potential in building the nation.