Using contraceptive will prevent you and your partner from going to heaven — Pastor to women

A Nigerian pastor has said women using contraceptives and their partners will not enter Heaven.

Apostle Yanick Aka claims on Facebook. “Sex dolls and their owners won't go to Paradise. A woman on contraceptives is a sex doll. Her husband or boyfriend is the owner. They can't go to Heaven.”

Aka’s statement has sparked outrage, with accusations of sexism.

However, Aka tied his statement to the Bible. While his views do not represent mainstream Christianity, they highlight debates over religion, women’s rights and health in Nigeria.

Critics argue the statement promotes patriarchy by policing women’s bodies and choices, while supporters counter that it upholds biblical morality against sin.

Contraceptives, or birth control methods, are used for several key purposes.

Some of these include, preventing unwanted pregnancies, spacing pregnancies, limiting family size, regulating menstrual cycles, treating medical conditions, postponing childbearing until financially and emotionally upright, preventing unsafe sex and others.

Contraceptives are crucial for women's empowerment, reproductive rights, public health, relationships, medical care, and individual well-being.

They expand freedom and benefit individuals, communities, healthcare systems, economies and the environment.