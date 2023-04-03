UniMAC-GIJ’s Creative Cave to unearth Africa's rich heritage through storytelling April 6

Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) branch of the University of Media Arts and Communications (UniMAC), is set to host the 2023 edition of its annual Creative Cave on Thursday, April 6.

The highly anticipated event will take place at the Institute's North Dzorwulu campus and will feature a seminar, book exhibition, and drama performances.

Themed "Unarchiving the African Heritage; Telling Our Stories Through Writing," the event aims to inspire the next generation of African storytellers and shed light on the continent's rich cultural history.

By exploring the power of the written word, UniMAC hopes to encourage students and creative professionals alike to take ownership of their narratives, preserve their heritage, and celebrate Africa's unique identity.

A seminar, the highlight of the day, will bring together renowned creative personalities such as Akuvia Aguedze and Nana Asaase, among others.

These industry stalwarts will share their wisdom, experiences, and insights on the importance of storytelling in preserving and promoting African heritage.

The seminar will provide a platform for attendees to engage in thought-provoking discussions, exchange ideas, and learn from industry experts.

In addition to the seminar, the Creative Cave will showcase a book exhibition featuring a diverse collection of literary works that celebrate African stories and perspectives produced by the students.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore these captivating stories, discover new authors, and gain a deeper appreciation for the richness of African literature.

The event will also feature drama performances that bring African stories to life, providing a vivid and immersive experience for the audience.

A drama competition will take place among Diploma 2 classes offering the Creative Writing course this semester, fostering a spirit of creativity and collaboration among students.

The Creative Cave, powered by the Department of Language and Communication Skills, is expected to draw a large crowd of creative writing enthusiasts and professionals from far and wide.

The initiative will also offer numerous opportunities for outstanding students and class groups to showcase their talents, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable experience in the competitive world of creative writing.

With its focus on unearthing and celebrating Africa's rich heritage, the 2023 Creative Cave promises to be an unforgettable experience for all those passionate about storytelling and the preservation of African culture.