We're empowered enough to break barriers to education, quality healthcare — Adolescent Girls in Dormaa East

Adolescent girls in the Dormaa East District, say they have been empowered enough through training and counselling sessions to break barriers that hindered their access to education and proper healthcare.

Selected girls from various Upper Primary and Junior High as well as Senior High Schools in the District made the assertion on behalf of their fellows through poems, recitals, testimonies and a skit at a durbar of chiefs and people in Wamanafo to formally outdoor the activities of a women and girls based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as the Women’s Health to Wealth (WHW) on Thursday March 30, 2023.

The Women’s Health to Wealth NGO, is dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing of women and girls in communities in Ghana, especially in the Ashanti, Bono and North East Regions. Aside its foreign donors, it is supported locally by the District Education and Health Directorate as well as the Social Welfare and Community Development unit.

Dormaa East District which happens to be one of the only two beneficiary districts in the Bono Region, has through the activities of the NGO in less than 3 years, benefited free training of midwives and supply of medical logistics to health facilities, girls education on menstrual hygiene and supply of menstrual kits to potential girls, educational materials, wheel chairs for women living with disabilities, screening and treatment for cervical and breast cancer as well as sexual related diseases among the women and girls, educational and counselling session on sex and reproductive health and many more. There are also 24 WHW Girls Clubs in selected schools across the district, with the aim of making the girl child appreciate the need for education and to help shape the moral life of the girls.

The several girls who took turns to testify of the benefits and importance of the programmes of the WHW said prior to the NGO’s appearance, they were faced with challenges such as teenage pregnancies, early family life and marriage, early sexual life, lack of proper hygiene during menstruation, stigmatization, addictions, inadequate educational resources and other teenage related problems which affected their focus on school.

The girls reiterated, the activities of WHW especially at the Girls Clubs and other counselling sessions, has helped to empower them overcome several challenges young women of their age go through. They have learnt to be more responsible, self-disciplined and matured in their life choices and now aspire for quality education and potential carriers capable to economically liberate them and their families

The durbar which was also meant to deliberate on how best people of the district can own the activities of the NGO to ensure its sustenance. It also saw the presence of other stakeholders such as chiefs, representatives of the GPRTU, unit committee, assembly members and parents.

A Public Health Nurse at the Dormaa East District Hospital, Madam Callistina Blankson who presented data on the health assessment of the children engaged under the NGO, emphasized that majority of the girls have issues which need the concern and commitment of parents to deal with. She therefore called on parents and guardians to be of help to their children by allowing them benefit from the programmes of the NGO.

A beneficiary midwife of the Dormaa Akwamu Health Center, Madam Gloria Owusu Agyeman Ampomah seize the opportunity to educate the women on cervical and breast cancer and the alarming rate at which the disease is claiming lives. She advocated for the need for women to avail themselves for the free medical screening and treatment.

The Twafohemaa of Wamanfo, Nana Adwoa Taabea called on parents, Nananom and all stakeholders to give their maximum corporation to the activities of the NGO to continue its works to the community and the entire district.