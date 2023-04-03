Gov’t asked to construct accident center at Kintampo

03.04.2023 LISTEN

The Bono East Regional Director of Health services, Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, is calling for the establishment of an Accident and Emergency Centre to be sited along the main Kintampo-Tamale highway to attend to accident victims.

He noted that the lack of such a specialised unit on that stretch of the highway has contributed to the increasing number of deaths from road accident in the area. This, he attributed to lack of capacity of hospitals in the area to attend to high accident cases at a time.

“The most critical moment for an accident patient is the holding time, that is where the patient needs to be stabilized before being referred to a specialised facility for treatment" he stated.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng explained that accidents are abound to happen and considering the high rate of accidents on that stretch, there is the urgent need for such a vital facility to be built.

Performance review

The Bono East Regional Director of Health Services was speaking in an interview with journalists on the side-lines of the annual performance review of the health directorate last week at Kintampo.

It was on the Theme: “Building structures for quality essential service delivery, preparedness and response for emerging and re-emerging diseases, the role of the community and strategic partnership.”

The Techiman-Kintampo-Tamale highway is noted for recording high number of accident cases annually.

Early last month, 23 persons died on the spot while 24 others were injured in a gory accident involving a Yendi-Kumasi bound grand bird bus, with registration number AS 4635-22, and an articulated truck, with registration number GW 1127-P, on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.

Touching on other health issues, Dr. Adomako-Boateng said malaria, diarrhoea and respiratory tract infections are the leading causes of death of patients in the region.

Capacity building

For his part, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, said the region has started building structures for quality essential services. He said they were equitably distributing newly recruited health professionals to the districts and communities to work with development partners to build the capacity of the district and regional rapid response teams. This is to enhance emergency preparedness plans and response to public health emergencies.

He added that the Regional Coordinating Council is planning to site a teaching hospital in the region to provide tertiary level care. This is part of its strategic plan for the region.

“We have identified some development partners who have conducted extensive stakeholder consultation with major key players in the region, " he said.

He assured that the Regional Coordinator Council will continue to lobby for resources for all sectors including health.