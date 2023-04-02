Veep Bawumia lauds Methodist Church as Obuasi Diocese marks 25th Anniversary

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the enormous contributions of the Methodist Church to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Addressing Congregants of the Obuasi Diocese of the Church during its 25th Anniversary celebration in Obuasi on Saturday April 1, Dr. Bawumia said, the Methodist Church, has over the years, contributed enormously not only to the development of the country, he added, the Church has also nurtured men and women of high morals, who have contributed immensely to the nation.

"I must acknowledge that the Methodist Church of Ghana’s contributions to national and socio-economic development has been enormous," Dr. Bawumia said.

"By national development, I am not only referring to the physical infrastructural contributions in areas such as education, health, agriculture, etc., I am also referring to the spiritual and religious development of the country’s most precious asset; the human being."

'The education and skill development of the people is the most potent agent of national development that imparts the output of students, scholars and professionals who perform precious roles in the various sectors of the national economy for development."

"It is important to note that the Methodist Church as one of the biggest churches in Ghana, has nurtured and transformed many distinguished personalities. Almost every aspect of our national life has been touched or influenced by the Methodist."

The Vice President recalled fondly, his formative years in primary school in Tamale, when, as a young Muslim, he had his parents' permission to join his friends at the Methodist Boys Brigade, which he described as "one of the most disciplined associations for boys in the country."

Urging the Methodist Church to continue to do more for the people and the nation, Dr. Bawumia also called for more tolerance and selflessness.

"The Good Book urges us to be our brother’s keeper. I would therefore, like to use this special opportunity to preach tolerance since it is the bedrock of our democracy."

"As we discuss issues about peace and religious advancement of our people, we also have to pray for the country to move from Grace to Grace," Dr. Bawumia noted.

The Vice President congratulated the Obuasi Diocese on their milestone and urged them to continue to uphold the tenets of the Church.

The Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana was carved out of the Kumasi District of the Church in 1998.