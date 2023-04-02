Bank will never ask of your Pin or OTP - Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Warns Bank Customers

ModernGhana logo
A non-profit organisation, internet safety magazine, on Saturday, warned bank customers, particularly users of online banking not to share their PIN (Personal Identification Number) or OTP (One Time Password) with anyone even if the person claims he is their account officer or from the customer service department.

Speaking during the organisation's weekly program on fraud prevention held at internet safety magazine office, Ibadan, Oyo State, the founder of the organisation, Rotimi Onadipe noted that despite several warnings by the police, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), banks and other organizations fighting cyber crimes, many unsuspecting bank customers are still responding to calls from fraudsters who pretend to be their account officers or bank representatives.

According to Onadipe, banks will never call their customers to ask of their Personal Identification Number (PIN) or send OTP (One Time Password) to them and tell them to send it back or dictate it to them on phone.

The cyber safety advocate noted that personal identification number or one time password of a bank customer is not meant to be shared with anyone, including the customer's account officer or any staff at the customer service department of the bank.

"Be informed that if anyone sends you OTP and claims he is from your bank, mobile network provider or a group you belong to, be suspicious and don't send the OTP back to him because fraudsters have used such trick to steal money and sensitive information from many unsuspecting victims. Don't be their next victim," Onadipe added.

