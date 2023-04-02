Mills took a principled position; we're still dancing around LGBTQ+ because of Mahama — Koku Anyidoho

02.04.2023 LISTEN

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the CEO of Atta Mills Institute has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama for not being able to kick against LGBTQ+ in his tenure like his predecessor did.

He praised late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills for his firm stance.

According to him, the issue still hovers in the country because of the leaders’ lack of boldness to oppose it.

The former NDC General Secretary believes that Ghanaians wouldn’t have wasted new energy on the issue if Mr. Mahama continued the path of the late Prof. Mills.

“President Atta-Mills took a principled position on the LGBT issue and Ghana continues to remember him with deep respect/nostalgia. Atta-Mills Institute supports the position.

“A big shame his predecessor could not keep the flame alight. Today, we are dancing around the issue,” he wrote as a caption to a video of late Prof. Mills which he shared in a tweet on Saturday, April 1.

This comes after US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized any move to pass anti-gay legislation, maintaining that it violates the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals.

“For the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the globe, including as well as the LGBTQ community, and I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for quality among all people,” Harris said at a joint news conference at the Jubilee House.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has also disputed claims that the bill has been passed into law, clarifying that it remains an unofficial draft yet to be approved by parliament.

“It hasn't been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate. Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile the bill against the LGBTQ+ community, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was on Thursday, March 30, laid for debate.