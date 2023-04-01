Traditional authorities told to stop interfering in criminal cases

Mr Emmanuel Holortu, Chief Executive Officer of Safety Protections Against Crime Consult, has called on traditional authorities to stop interfering in and arbitrating criminal cases such as rape, defilement, incest and murder in their communities.

He has also advised community actors such as chiefs, queen mothers and Assembly members to assist victims of domestic violence to report or refer serious incidents of abuse to the Police for legal redress.

Mr Horlortu made the call during a sensitisation meeting organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG)

The two-day meeting, held in Tamale, was to strengthen community systems for Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (PSEAH) as well as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and HIV/TB.

It was also to engage with community leaders to create awareness and provide support mechanisms for PSEAH/GBV and HIV/TBTB.

Mr Horlortu said most cases of domestic violence were not reported to the Police leaving the victims without justice.

He added that mostly, in the rural areas, it was women and girls, who remained the most victims of domestic violence.

He urged civil society organisations and traditional leaders to support efforts to create awareness of the fight against domestic violence in their communities.

Madam Bushira Alhassan, Acting Northern Regional Director of the Department of Gender, said three out of five women in the country had experienced some form of assault.

Madam Alhassan added that adolescents and young girls in marriages or cohabitation relationships in the country were more vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence.

GNA