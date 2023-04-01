Girls encouraged to manage menstruation with confidence, dignity 

Mrs Monalisa Okojie, Founder, Upward African Woman (UAW) Foundation, a Canadian-based Non-Profit Organisation, has encouraged girls to manage their periods with confidence and dignity.

She said menstruation was a natural biological process, experienced by half of the world's population, yet, it remained shrouded in secrecy and stigma in many cultures.

Mrs Okojie said this at a programme at the Obosomase Methodist Basic School, Aburi, in the Eastern Region, under the Expose Africa Initiative, Ghana Project to empower girls and women.

The programme was on the theme: ''Promoting Menstrual Health, Hygiene and Child Development.''

As part of the programme, the Foundation donated consumables, bottles of water and drinks, gifts to students who performed excellently in their studies and sanitary pads for young girls.

Mrs Okojie underscored the need for girls to be educated on menstrual health and hygiene to prevent them from being embarrassed about it as well as to reduce the stigma surrounding it.

The Founder noted that a lack of menstrual education and information could negatively impact girls' ability to attend school or participate in daily activities.

''Menstruation can be uncomfortable and even painful for some girls, but there are ways to manage these symptoms through proper hygiene and self-care. Using clean and safe menstrual products, such as pads or tampons, can help prevent infections and other health issues,'' she stated.

Mrs Okojie said practising good menstrual health and hygiene was crucial for both physical and emotional well-being and could boost self-esteem and confidence as girls felt more in control of their bodies and lives.

The Founder advised them to educate themselves extensively about menstrual health and hygiene, and ask questions or seek help when necessary.

''Remember that taking care of your body and your mental health is important, and that includes managing your periods in a way that works best for you. Finally, do not let anyone make you feel like you cannot do something or achieve your goals just because you are in your period. You are capable of anything you set your mind to, regardless of your menstrual cycle,'' she said.

Mrs Aineakho Ojior, Director, Programme Development of the Foundation, advised girls to own and be protective of their bodies.

She asked them to report all persons who offensively touched them.

Mrs Ojior urged girls to take their studies seriously to become prominent people in their communities.

Madam Joana Ofori-Manteaw, Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for its kind gesture.

She appealed to the Government, philanthropists, and individuals to build a library for the pupils to improve their learning abilities, a science laboratory for their practical, renovate the school and provide furniture for her office.

''My table and chair are broken so I have covered them up in my office,'' she stated.

Miss Magdalene Offeibea, a Junior High 2, pupil said with the insight they had received from the Foundation about menstruation they would endeavour to abide by them.

Upward African Woman is a California-based Non-Proﬁt Organisation, founded in 2014 to empower women, giving them and their children an opportunity for a better life.

In Ghana, the Foundation offers full scholarships for females in Fashion Design, Hairdressing, Beauty, Spa and Salon, and Cosmetology.

GNA