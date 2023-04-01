ModernGhana logo
Nanton MP involved in accident while on his way to Parliament

Member of Parliament for Nanton Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua was involved in an accident.

He was on his way to Parliament to partake in proceedings on the three revenue Bills when the incident happened on Friday, March 31.

The MP who doubles as Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture was subsequently transported in an ambulance to Parliament to be able to take part in proceedings, TV3’s Parliamentary reporter Komla Kluste said.

He was rushed to the hospital for medical attention after voting on the bills.

Parliament has since passed all three revenue bills.

The bills are the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.

