ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

LGBTQ+: Don’t be quiet, speak up and explain the dangers of anal sex – Jantuah charges medical officers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Private Legal Practitioner, Kwame Jantuah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Private Legal Practitioner, Kwame Jantuah

A member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has raised concern about the dangers of anal sex.

His concerns come in the midst of the heightened conversation on the legislation of LGBTQ+ in the country.

According to the private legal practitioner, medical doctors must begin to speak up on the dangers of having anal sex to deter people from such activities.

I don’t know why the medical profession is quiet, we should have them here and let them explain to us what anal sex does to human beings, the kind of damage it does to that part of the body,” Kwame Jantuah said.

Members of Parliament are set to have a debate on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill being sponsored by eight Parliamentarians including Samuel Nartey George.

The Bill named Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was read in Parliament on August 2, 2021.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the House referred it to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs.

On Thursday, March 30, the report of the work done by the committee was laid in Parliament.

Confirming in a post on his social media, Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George said the stage is now set for a debate on the Bill.

“Today, the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was laid in Parliament paving the way for the debates to commence,” Sam George said in a post on Twitter

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Madina: NDC suspends Prince Zakaria over misconduct, physical abuse of Constituency chairman Madina: NDC suspends Prince Zakaria over misconduct, physical abuse of Constitue...

2 hours ago

Private Legal Practitioner, Kwame Jantuah LGBTQ+: Don’t be quiet, speak up and explain the dangers of anal sex – Jantuah c...

2 hours ago

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu NDC has become a personality cult after the demise of Rawlings – Owusu Bempah

2 hours ago

Parliament braces for heated debate over LGBTQ+ Rights Bill Parliament braces for heated debate over LGBTQ+ Rights Bill

3 hours ago

Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL

5 hours ago

AFP - ADEM ALTAN Turkey's parliament ratifies Finland's application to join NATO

5 hours ago

Kenyan filmmaker Voline Ogutu poses for a photocall at the films' premiere. By Tony KARUMBA AFP Netflix, UNESCO seek breakthrough for African cinema

7 hours ago

Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments

7 hours ago

NDC flagbearer election: Dr. Duffuor promises better pay for party workers, pension scheme for the aged NDC flagbearer election: Dr. Duffuor promises better pay for party workers, pens...

7 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF deal: US, Germany, China are all behind Ghana; gov’t now needs support of Pa...

Latest: News
body-container-line