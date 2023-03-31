LGBTQ+: Don’t be quiet, speak up and explain the dangers of anal sex – Jantuah charges medical officers

A member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has raised concern about the dangers of anal sex.

His concerns come in the midst of the heightened conversation on the legislation of LGBTQ+ in the country.

According to the private legal practitioner, medical doctors must begin to speak up on the dangers of having anal sex to deter people from such activities.

“I don’t know why the medical profession is quiet, we should have them here and let them explain to us what anal sex does to human beings, the kind of damage it does to that part of the body,” Kwame Jantuah said.

Members of Parliament are set to have a debate on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill being sponsored by eight Parliamentarians including Samuel Nartey George.

The Bill named Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was read in Parliament on August 2, 2021.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the House referred it to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs.

On Thursday, March 30, the report of the work done by the committee was laid in Parliament.

Confirming in a post on his social media, Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George said the stage is now set for a debate on the Bill.

“Today, the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was laid in Parliament paving the way for the debates to commence,” Sam George said in a post on Twitter