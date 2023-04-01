ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Clearance secured to employ 6,387 nurses

Health Clearance secured to employ 6,387 nurses
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Finance (MoF) has granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to employ some six thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven nurses (6,387) this year.

The nurses comprise; Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive who completed in 2019 and June 2020 from various public health training institutions.

Further approval was also granted to the Ministry to utilise the outstanding balance on the previous financial clearance of three thousand three hundred and thirty-five (3,335) to engage the 2019 degree and diploma referral batch.

The Ministry of Finance made this announcement in a statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, dated November 16, 2022, and copied to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The statement announced the effective date of appointment as March 1, 2023.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Cape Coast South MP reiterates Minoritys decision to vote against new tax bills Cape Coast South MP reiterates Minority’s decision to vote against new tax bills

2 hours ago

Unibank Trial: Fictitious loans were originated by bank officials - Receivertells court Unibank Trial: Fictitious loans were originated by bank officials - Receiver tel...

2 hours ago

Nanton MP involved in accident while on his way to Parliament Nanton MP involved in accident while on his way to Parliament

2 hours ago

ECG owes IPPs 1.4 billion, threatens power production ECG owes IPPs $1.4 billion, threatens power production

2 hours ago

Were not introducing GH500 note or coin – BoG We’re not introducing GH¢500 note or coin – BoG

2 hours ago

Ghana may import water in future due to water pollution – UN Peace Ambassador warns Ghana may import water in future due to water pollution – UN Peace Ambassador wa...

2 hours ago

James Quaysons case: Justice system has been unfair to Assin North constituents – Mahama James Quayson’s case: Justice system has been unfair to Assin North constituents...

2 hours ago

Parliament orders EC to halt plans to make Ghana Card sole voter registration document Parliament orders EC to halt plans to make Ghana Card sole voter registration do...

3 hours ago

Family of late Kumawu MP bans 'wicked' NPP constituency executives, DCE from attending funeral Family of late Kumawu MP bans 'wicked' NPP constituency executives, DCE from att...

12 hours ago

Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments

Latest: Health
body-container-line