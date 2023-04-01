Clearance secured to employ 6,387 nurses

Ministry of Finance (MoF) has granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to employ some six thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven nurses (6,387) this year.

The nurses comprise; Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive who completed in 2019 and June 2020 from various public health training institutions.

Further approval was also granted to the Ministry to utilise the outstanding balance on the previous financial clearance of three thousand three hundred and thirty-five (3,335) to engage the 2019 degree and diploma referral batch.

The Ministry of Finance made this announcement in a statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, dated November 16, 2022, and copied to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The statement announced the effective date of appointment as March 1, 2023.