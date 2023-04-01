GNFS, Thropenbos Ghana inaugurate fire volunteer squads for two communities

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the Ghana National Fire Service and Thropenbos Ghana in collaboration with other stakeholders have inaugurated fire volunteer squads for the Abour and Jato Zongo communities under the Fire Smart Landscape Governance Program.

The program seeks to ensure a fire risk-free and resilient forest and agricultural landscapes in Ghana by partnering communities and other landscape actors like the GNFS, Assembly members, Traditional Authorities, Forestry Commission and the Ghana Police Service to design and upscale the adoption of a landscape approach to effectively manage wildfires.

Inaugurating the groups, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal fire commander, D. O III Majors Nourinnon spelt out parts of the by-laws governing bushfires adding that fire volunteer activities are backed by PNDC law 229 Act 1990.

He reminded the gathering that it takes a combination of air, fuel and heat to start fires and admonished everyone to be careful how they handle these elements

The municipal fire boss expressed his gratitude to Thropenbos Ghana for the initiative which he hoped will help bring down the incidence of fires in the municipality.

The Project Manager of Thropenbos Ghana, Dr. Isaac Nunoo said fire volunteer activities go to complement the work of the GNFS who may otherwise be overwhelmed considering the demands of the population and urged members to be selfless in their work.

He presented a number of Wellington boots and cutlasses together with identity cards to the municipal fire commander for onward distribution to the volunteers.

There were messages from stakeholders which included the Department of Agriculture, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.

Nana Asare Baffour the Odikro of Patuda who chaired the function urged the groups to extend their activities to cover domestic fire usage through education and pledged his support for them.