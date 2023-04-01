OVC Connexion Ghana lunches Read, Feed and Lead for 50 vulnerable children

OVC Connexion-Ghana, an NGO that seeks to inculcate the ideals and qualities of servant leadership in orphans, and vulnerable children has launched an initiative to empower 50 children at Ekon in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Focused on improving the academic performance of beneficiary children, the programme dubbed “Read, Feed and Lead” will also empower children to address challenges in their communities.

The beneficiary children were successfully selected after going through a laid-down assessment process and were recognized as orphans and vulnerable children who were schooling within the Ekon community.

Envisioned to cover more than 200 children next year, beneficiaries would be tutored in English Language, Mathematics, and life skills programmes and daily snacks.

Supported by Sustainable Connexions International, the children would be given quantities of supplementary reading books and teaching and learning materials before, during and after the programme to enhance their reading skills.

Mrs. Alyson Small, the President, and Executive Director of Sustainable Connexions International, expressed her joy at the successful launch of the project and thanked parents for entrusting their children in their care.

She urged the children to learn hard to enable them to develop their God-given talents to become responsible adults.

She said children were precious gifts from God, and every parent must value the gift as such.

Mr. Isaac Okpoti Tsakley, the Project Coordinator for Cape Coast, emphasized the support of this vulnerable group by enhancing their education and life skills qualities at this young age.

He said the focus of the project was to move teaching and learning away from the hostile environment, focusing on the foundational skills of learners and making teaching and learning child-centered, activity and play based.

Madam Adwoa Awortwe a beneficiary parent thanked the NGO for the support and appealed to them to expand to cover more children.