Parliament braces for heated debate over LGBTQ+ Rights Bill

The stage has been set for a heated debate in Ghana's Parliament following the laying of the report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

The report was presented by the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs — marking a significant step towards the eventual passage of the bill.

The bill seeks to promote proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values by criminalizing activities related to LGBTQ+ in the country. This has been a highly controversial issue in Ghana, with some advocating for the protection of LGBTQ+ persons while many insist that such actions go against the country's cultural and moral values.

The laying of the report has been welcomed by some MPs who have been pushing for the passage of the bill. MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, who has been a lead sponsor of the bill, took to Twitter to express his satisfaction with the development.

"Today, the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was laid in Parliament paving the way for the debates to commence. #PassTheBill #ProtectOurAlphabets," George tweeted.

However, the bill has faced criticism from human rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community, who argue that it is a violation of their fundamental human rights.

In a 2021 article cited on africanews.com ( https://www.africanews.com/2021/08/13/un-human-rights-council-opposes-ghana-s-anti-gay-bill// ) and captured by Modern Ghana, the UN Human Rights Council widely condemned the bill, which was submitted to parliament by seven opposition MPs and one member of the ruling party.

"Passing this law in its current or even partial form would violate a significant number of human rights, including the absolute prohibition of torture," a UN panel of experts said in a statement.

"This will not only criminalize LGBTI (I for intersex) people but also all those who support or show sympathy for human rights," it added.

Some have also criticized the bill as being discriminatory and further violates the country's constitution.

The passage of the bill is expected to be a highly divisive issue in Ghana, with many stakeholders already taking sides in the debate. As the country prepares for the debates to commence, it remains to be seen whether the bill will eventually become law, and if so, what impact it will have on Ghanaian society.

View Sam George’s tweet below;

