Gbewaa College incurs debt over GHS7,000 per week to feed teacher trainees

Education
Principal of the Gbewaa College of Education has bemoaned government’s failure to increase the feeding amount allocated to the colleges for the feeding of teacher trainees for the past five years.

He said one major challenge confronting the College is feeding.

"It would interest you to note that for about five years now, government is yet to increase the amount of money usually allocated to the colleges for the feeding of the teacher trainees,” he lamented.

Dr. Halidu Musah indicated that the rising cost of food prices have resulted in this College incurring more than seven thousand Ghana cedis debt a week.

Dr Musah laments that, the situation may also affect the quality of food served the students if nothing is done to address the financial constraints.

The principal was speaking at matriculation ceremony for 360 fresh students.

Dr. Musah told the fresh stduents that “if at any point in the time during your studentship, it is detected that you falsified your results for admission, you shall be dismissed without delay.”

The principal also advises students to be of good behavior. “You must therefore strive to always live above board in what you do and say. Endeavour at all times to follow the approved channels of communication to seek redress of any issue. Be reminded that the College does not condone bad behavior. Hence, those found culpable of misbehaviour and insubordination will be sanctioned accordingly,” he added.

Present at the matriculation was the Vice President of Kusaug traditional Council and his entourage, Naba Tambiis Baaluk-ku- Nwiake Aguuri Ibrahim II, Chief of Pusiga.

