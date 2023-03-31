ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL

Social News Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has warned that the government's excessive tax policies on the industrial sector could lead to widespread unemployment, raise Ghana's cost of living, and endanger national security.

Despite the current financial crisis and taking into account the plight of workers facing increased living costs as a result of the government's insensitive economic policies, Mr Abrahma Koomson, GFL Secretary, stated in a statement issued in Tema that any additional tax burden would collapse the industrial sector.

Mr Koomson went on to say that, in accordance with its constitutional mandate, parliament is in a position to ensure good governance for the advantage of the people by scrutinising the Executive's wasteful spending.

Mr Koomson emphasised the view of parliament as a collaborator in the implementation of outrageous government policies that risk destroying businesses and creating joblessness, potentially contributing to the nation's high unemployment rate.

According to GFL, on February 3, 2023, a petition was presented to the Speaker of Parliament, drawing attention to the numerous taxes that distressed businesses already pay, as well as the harm that additional taxes would do to investments.

He stated that Organized Labour saw it as an appropriate method to draw the attention of Members of Parliament to the need to do what was necessary to halt further deterioration of people's living conditions and avert any social upheavals in the nation.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana have all expressed similar concerns about the government's outrageous tax on Ghana's industrial development, he added.

Mr Koomson stated that while the new Excise Tax Bill and other tax proposals are being debated in Parliament, the Organized Labour encourages Members of Parliament to confer with key industry stakeholders before taking any action.

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: CDAConsult

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Madina: NDC suspends Prince Zakaria over misconduct, physical abuse of Constituency chairman Madina: NDC suspends Prince Zakaria over misconduct, physical abuse of Constitue...

38 minutes ago

Private Legal Practitioner, Kwame Jantuah LGBTQ+: Don’t be quiet, speak up and explain the dangers of anal sex – Jantuah c...

42 minutes ago

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu NDC has become a personality cult after the demise of Rawlings – Owusu Bempah

45 minutes ago

Parliament braces for heated debate over LGBTQ+ Rights Bill Parliament braces for heated debate over LGBTQ+ Rights Bill

2 hours ago

Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL

4 hours ago

AFP - ADEM ALTAN Turkey's parliament ratifies Finland's application to join NATO

4 hours ago

Kenyan filmmaker Voline Ogutu poses for a photocall at the films' premiere. By Tony KARUMBA AFP Netflix, UNESCO seek breakthrough for African cinema

6 hours ago

Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments

6 hours ago

NDC flagbearer election: Dr. Duffuor promises better pay for party workers, pension scheme for the aged NDC flagbearer election: Dr. Duffuor promises better pay for party workers, pens...

6 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF deal: US, Germany, China are all behind Ghana; gov’t now needs support of Pa...

Latest: News
body-container-line