Outrageous tax implementation policies may endanger cost of living — GFL

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has warned that the government's excessive tax policies on the industrial sector could lead to widespread unemployment, raise Ghana's cost of living, and endanger national security.

Despite the current financial crisis and taking into account the plight of workers facing increased living costs as a result of the government's insensitive economic policies, Mr Abrahma Koomson, GFL Secretary, stated in a statement issued in Tema that any additional tax burden would collapse the industrial sector.

Mr Koomson went on to say that, in accordance with its constitutional mandate, parliament is in a position to ensure good governance for the advantage of the people by scrutinising the Executive's wasteful spending.

Mr Koomson emphasised the view of parliament as a collaborator in the implementation of outrageous government policies that risk destroying businesses and creating joblessness, potentially contributing to the nation's high unemployment rate.

According to GFL, on February 3, 2023, a petition was presented to the Speaker of Parliament, drawing attention to the numerous taxes that distressed businesses already pay, as well as the harm that additional taxes would do to investments.

He stated that Organized Labour saw it as an appropriate method to draw the attention of Members of Parliament to the need to do what was necessary to halt further deterioration of people's living conditions and avert any social upheavals in the nation.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana have all expressed similar concerns about the government's outrageous tax on Ghana's industrial development, he added.

Mr Koomson stated that while the new Excise Tax Bill and other tax proposals are being debated in Parliament, the Organized Labour encourages Members of Parliament to confer with key industry stakeholders before taking any action.