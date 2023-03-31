38 containers of unwholesome items incinerated — Port Health

According to Mr. Raphael Marfo, the Director of Port Health in Tema, unwholesome goods in 38 containers and 7,643 kilogrammes of other goods not in containers were incinerated in 2022.

According to Mr. Marfo, who revealed this information to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema, the goods, which included frozen foods, canned foods, and medicines, were destroyed because they could have gone bad or been damaged.

He suggested burying, crashing, incineration, and mixing the objects with trash as means of destruction.

He went on to say that 17 organisations' items were destroyed, and that the process was witnessed by Port Health officials, Agents, Security Guards, and other concerned parties.

He encouraged food exporters to always contact the Port Health for an inspection of their products and subsequent certificate issuance, adding that the Port Health was responsible for ensuring the wholesomeness of food items.

He went on to say that "even if they had received FDA approval, they still needed to contact his organisation."

Mr. Marfo disclosed that some exporters had their food products destroyed once they arrived at their destinations due to the lack of a wholesomeness licence from the Port Health.

In terms of vector control activities on ships, he stated that in 2022, his organisation disinfected 41 ships, 13 of which were completed in the first quarter, 14 in the second, and 12 and 13 in the third and fourth.

The Port Health Director also stated that eight ships got medical chest certificates during the time period, while a total of 12 ships received sanitation certificates.

He clarified that a medical chest certificate is issued to a ship after an inspection of its hospital to ensure that it has all required supplies on board in accordance with applicable maritime laws.

Mr Marfo went on to say that even if only one medication was found to be expired, it had to be removed and replaced before such a certificate could be issued.