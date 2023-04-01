ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority accuses govt of siphoning GH¢4bn from NHIS funds since 2018

Headlines Minority accuses govt of siphoning GH4bn from NHIS funds since 2018
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Minority in Parliament has accused government of siphoning about GH¢4 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme fund since 2018.

According to the caucus, the government failed to make payment to the fund in the year 2022 despite taking about GH¢1.7 billion from the over GH¢3 billion accrued for the fund.

Speaking to journalists, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said such moves by the government would collapse the Health Insurance Scheme if it persists.

“Last year, we realised that only about 6 percent of the amount collected was paid which was the worse in the history of the NHIS. In 2021, the government collected in excess of GH¢2 billion and paid about GH¢127 million and which constituted about 6 percent, and we raised such concern”.

“As though the issues we raised angered the government, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government decided not to pay anything in 2022. Not even 1 cedi was paid. In the 2022 formula, it was estimated that the government collected about 3.6 billion cedis and the government took about 1.7 billion cedis.

“This is a dangerous trend and can collapse the NHIS. From the year 2018, the government took 197 million Ghana cedis from NHIS, in 2019 the government took 752 million cedis from the proceeds, in 2020 they took 277 million cedis. In 2021, they took 1.1 billion and in 2022, they took 1.7 billion cedis. So from 2018 till now the government has taken in excess of 4 billion Ghana cedis from NHIS.”

But the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh in a reaction said the inclusion of some critical medical conditions in the scheme is contributing to the delay in the release of the funds to the scheme.

He, however, described several of the claims made by Mr Akandoh as spurious adding that the Majority Caucus will respond at the appropriate time.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Cape Coast South MP reiterates Minoritys decision to vote against new tax bills Cape Coast South MP reiterates Minority’s decision to vote against new tax bills

3 hours ago

Unibank Trial: Fictitious loans were originated by bank officials - Receivertells court Unibank Trial: Fictitious loans were originated by bank officials - Receiver tel...

3 hours ago

Nanton MP involved in accident while on his way to Parliament Nanton MP involved in accident while on his way to Parliament

3 hours ago

ECG owes IPPs 1.4 billion, threatens power production ECG owes IPPs $1.4 billion, threatens power production

3 hours ago

Were not introducing GH500 note or coin – BoG We’re not introducing GH¢500 note or coin – BoG

3 hours ago

Ghana may import water in future due to water pollution – UN Peace Ambassador warns Ghana may import water in future due to water pollution – UN Peace Ambassador wa...

3 hours ago

James Quaysons case: Justice system has been unfair to Assin North constituents – Mahama James Quayson’s case: Justice system has been unfair to Assin North constituents...

3 hours ago

Parliament orders EC to halt plans to make Ghana Card sole voter registration document Parliament orders EC to halt plans to make Ghana Card sole voter registration do...

4 hours ago

Family of late Kumawu MP bans 'wicked' NPP constituency executives, DCE from attending funeral Family of late Kumawu MP bans 'wicked' NPP constituency executives, DCE from att...

13 hours ago

Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments Konongo: 15 students of St. Mary's Girls SHS now pregnant — Headmistress laments

Latest: News
body-container-line