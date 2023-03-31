West Africa Police Chiefs Committee meeting underway in Niger

The West Africa Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO) is holding its 17th General Assembly in Niamey, Niger, under the authority of the Economic Community of West African States. (ECOWAS).

The primary aim of the General Assembly was to exchange knowledge and firsthand experience about regional security issues.

Representatives from ECOWAS, INTERPOL, strategic partners, and relevant security organisations are among those attending.

As part of the broader emphasis, the ECOWAS Member Ministers in charge of security would hold a caucus meeting at the conclusion of the WAPCCO General Assembly to discuss and approve the reports.

The General Assembly's Specific Objectives included reviewing the state of execution of previous recommendations, as well as exchanging information and sharing experiences and best practises among law enforcement officials, security personnel, and Interpol personnel.

Others to improve knowledge of ECOWAS Commission provisions and efforts in law enforcement and other security-related areas.

During the opening event, five addresses were delivered, including one by Guinea-Bissau's "General Controller" Tomas Djassi, who stated that various transnational crimes, such as terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, and the proliferation of small arms, must be addressed.

He stated that these transnational crimes endanger our security and are prompted by lax land border controls, which will likely facilitate the commission of these unlawful activities.

INTERPOL's Special Representative to the African Union, Mr. Francis Rwego, stated his organisation's commitment to combating crime.

In his capacity as Director General of the National Police of Niger, Commissioner General of Police Oumarou Moussa praised the participants and ECOWAS Police Chiefs, emphasising the importance of INTERPOL in combating organised crime.

On behalf of ECOWAS, Ambassador Guillaume N'Dri Gnamien, Permanent Resident of ECOWAS in the Republic of Niger

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commission Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, emphasised that the regional integration vision of ECOWAS seeks to promote cooperation.

Ambassador Musah, whose speech was read on his behalf, stated that would raise its citizens' standard of living and ensure economic development, but that this goal can only be realised in a peaceful and secure environment.

Mr. Hamadou Adamou Souley, Niger's Minister of Interior and Decentralization, reaffirmed the Niger government's dedication to fighting organised crime in West Africa.

He invited ECOWAS to continue and intensify efforts to enhance cooperation among member states.