Family of late Kumawu MP bans 'wicked' NPP constituency executives, DCE from attending funeral

Family of late Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region has barred the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) branch in the constituency from attending the funeral of the late MP.

The District Chief Executive for Sekyere Kumawu district, Hon Addai Agyekum has also been banned from the funeral.

The family has asked the constituency executives of the NPP in the Kumawu Constituency and the DCE not to come anywhere close to all activities earmarked for the burial of their son.

Brother of the late MP, Mr Solomon Basoah in an interview with journalists on Friday March 31,2023 said the DCE and other executives of the party in the constituency subjected his brother to several harsh treatments while alive.

According to him, the DCE and the executives accused the late MP of invoking curse on some party members which he emphasized was palpable false.

He added that, the same party members were spreading falsehood about the late MP even on his sick bed.

"The DCE together with some constituency executives ganged up against my brother and sent out lies about him at the time he was battling for his life, they were circulating information that Hon Basoa had deliberately absented himself from his Parliamentary duties at the time the House was voting for the approval of ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo.

"The sad aspect of this whole thing is that, the MP was fighting for his life when these individuals were spreading false news on some social media platforms.

"We have no grudges party executives at the national and regional level and so they have every right and access to activities of the late MP funeral activities, but we are sending out strong warning that, the family will not entertain any of the constituency executives and the DCE", he said.

The late MP, Hon Philip Basoah died Monday March 27, 2023 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He died at age 54.