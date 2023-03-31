IMF deal: US, Germany, China are all behind Ghana; gov’t now needs support of Parliament – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has appealed to Parliament to rally behind the government and pass the three revenue bills before the house.

In the midst of the economic crisis facing the country, government has been engaging various creditors as part of efforts to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, government after a number of engagements now has support from the US, China, and Germany.

Speaking at a forum in Accra on Thursday, March 30, the Finance Minister said it is now up to the country to help itself.

To this end, he called on Parliament to pass the revenue Bills before the house.

“Our Parliament, in the national interest, will pass these bills before the close of the week and it will not be seen as disloyalty to anyone party. So if I may be permitted to use the word fellow Ghanaians, we are a blessed nation…I am more convinced now than ever that we are a blessed nation.

“A week ago I was in China to meet their Finance Minister and various institutions about support for an IMF programme and the Lord certainly went ahead of us,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

The Finance Minister continued, “Ghana is a big country, the Minister of Finance is a big man but the Minister of Finance of China gave us the Ghana delegation almost an hour and a half conversation. Not only did he do that he also called the chairman of the Exim Bank of China to join him to talk through these ways in which they can facilitate to make sure we get our IMF transaction.

“So indeed America is ready for us, we saw Kamala Harris here, Germany has been here, the Europeans are behind us, the Fund is behind us. It is left with our Parliament. It can’t be that we shoot ourselves in the foot. Let us rally behind our Parliamentarians.”

Parliament from information gathered will vote on the three revenue bills before the close of sitting today, Friday, March 31.