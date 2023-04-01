ModernGhana logo
KNUST Pro Vice-Chancellor calls for effective land governance system

By Enock Akonnor || Contributor
Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has underlined lack of transparency in land acquisition as one of the issues bedeviling Ghana's land administration.

He mentioned complex legal framework for land administration and abuse of land.

He has proposed an inclusive approach to ensuring effective land governance will serve as a catalyst for Ghana's socio economic development.

Speaking at the 4th KNUST faculty of law eminent legal scholars and lawyers public lecture on behalf of the Vice chancellor, he averred that the promotion of effective administration of land is what has fueled the progress of most advanced countries.

Professor Owusu-Dabo pointed to effective administration of land as the foundation of their development agenda.

The public lecture was held under the topic: "Land Management as a Component of Sustainable Development: The Role of Traditional Leadership In Kumasi Traditional Area".

Present at the occasion were the Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences-KNUST, Prof. Charles Marfo, Dean of the faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr. ERNEST Owusu Dapaah, Mrs. Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, a private legal practitioner, Chiefs, heads of department, among others.

The event equipped participants with knowledge to appreciate the complexities of land issues in Ghana.

