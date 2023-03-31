Ghana's economic meltdown worsened by President's controversial staffing choices — Ablakwa

In a recent tweet, Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has criticised the unprecedented number of staff at Ghana's Presidency.

The tweet, which has gained significant attention online, highlights the alarming fact that the President has appointed 361 political appointees out of the total 1,048 staff.

According to Ablakwa, this move by the President is highly questionable, especially given the current economic situation in the country. He further suggested that the treacherous conduct of a few MPs has emboldened the President to continue on this path of perdition.

Many Ghanaians are expressing concern over the President's decision to appoint such a large number of staff, with some suggesting that it will worsen the already dire economic situation in the country. Others have also criticized the President's apparent lack of transparency and accountability in the appointment process.

Ablakwa's tweet has sparked a lively debate on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for greater accountability and transparency in the appointment of staff at the Presidency.

The President's office is yet to issue a statement on the matter, but it is clear that this is a topic that will continue to generate significant discussion and debate in the coming weeks and months.

View Ablakwa’s tweet below;

