TMA reconstitutes sub metros

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has reconstituted the Tema East and Tema Central Sub-Metro Councils, urging stakeholders to collaborate to better the areas.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, swore in the newly elected chairmen for the two areas, stating that effective participation and collaboration among local stakeholders would help bring about the needed development.

Mr. Ashitey believes that involving all stakeholders would make it simpler to find appropriate local solutions to developmental problems.

He also sought input from the local populace, the traditional council, and other interested parties so that the Assembly could address critical service delivery issues.

Mr. Dennis Amanor Tetteh got 11 votes to become chairman of the Tema East sub-metro, defeating Mr. Mathew Adjetey Okunko, who received 7.

Mr. Sylvester Yankey, Chairman of the Tema Central Sub Metro, was sworn in after getting 15 votes to Mr. Francis Davis Mills' five.

They expressed their appreciation for being chosen as chairmen and promised to work with assembly members, TMA, and other stakeholders to ensure the complete development of their respective areas.