Ghana inches closer to anti-LGBTQ+ law as committee report laid

Ghana’s parliament has moved a step closer to passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation after a committee report on the “Proper Human Sexual Rights & Ghanaian Family Values Bill” was submitted.

According to South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the report was presented in parliament on Thursday, March 30, paving the way for debate and adoption.

“Yesterday, the Committee Report on the Proper Human Sexual Rights & Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in Parliament. Hopefully, the report shall be debated and adopted today. This will pave way for the Consideration of the Bill. Join us & pray for us,” Dafeamekpor tweeted on Friday, March 31.

The proposed law aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, intensifying human rights concerns.

During a recent visit, US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized any move to pass anti-gay legislation, maintaining that it violates the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals.

“For the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the globe, including as well as the LGBTQ community, and I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for quality among all people,” Harris said at a joint news conference at the Jubilee House.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has also disputed claims that the bill has been passed into law, clarifying that it remains an unofficial draft yet to be approved by parliament.

“It hasn't been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate. Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” Akufo-Addo said.

Despite this, LGBTQ+ advocates fear that the committee report paves the way for criminalization, threatening civil liberties and safety.

With debate looming, global attention remains on Ghana’s parliament as to whether what they see as discrimination will prevail.