Bawumia launches Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate for GRA

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, March 30, launched the Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate for the Ghana Revenue Authority - Official (GRA).

The new platform can be accessed through a QR Code, an online portal, or a USSD.

The Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate enables taxpayers to conveniently access and generate their tax clearance certificates online, file their tax returns, and also check their tax compliance status by dialing the USSD code *880#.

The Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate adds to the list of digital payment initiatives, which are boosting transparency and increasing revenue mobilisation.

Since assuming power, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation has been keen on making things digital.

Particularly in the work being done for the GRA, the government aims to seal loopholes to ensure maximum revenue mobilisation.

According to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate is also in line with the government’s resolve to make it easy and convenient for the good people of Ghana to access Government and other services through digitalisation.