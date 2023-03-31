30-bed capacity maternity ward under construction at Prampram Polyclinic

A 30-bed maternity ward will be added to the Prampram Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region's Ningo-Prampram District to enhance health care services in the district and neighbouring communities.

The 30-bed maternity ward structure is estimated to cost around Euros 400,000.00 and would include a meeting area, midwives' restrooms, and a neonatal department for infants, among other amenities.

Mrs. Evelyn Naa Takie Botchway, General Secretary of the Ga Damgbe Europa Union (GDEu) and founder of the Abladei Women Organization (AWO), stated during a keynote address that the facility would enhance health care in the District.

She emphasised that the current eight-bed capacity maternity ward at the polyclinic required immediate care, and that the current state of the Prampram Polyclinic maternity ward requires rehabilitation.

She emphasised that the maternity ward was overcrowded because expectant mothers did not always have a bed and room to use when in labour.

Mrs. Botchway stated that all Ga Damgbe organisations would be contacted to support the project and that the Ga Damgbe group, both domestically and internationally, would guarantee that the project was completed on time.

She encouraged the Global Sustained Partnership to collaborate in order to ensure the construction of an appropriate maternity building for use at the Prampram Polyclinic.

The Prampram Polyclinic was experiencing serious infrastructure issues, according to Mrs. Gifty Ansah Ningo-Prampram District Director for Health Services.

She said the project would help address some of those issues with respect to midwifery services.

Mrs. Ansah added that the polyclinic typically records about 800 deliveries per year and that the maternity project was moving in the correct direction because it would benefit the people of Prampram and surrounding areas.

She called on the various stakeholders to help the Prampram polyclinic provide high-quality medical care to the locals and pledged their support for the group to ensure the project was finished on time.

A ten-member project committee was appointed and given the responsibility of seeing that the project was completed.