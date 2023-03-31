Lands Ministry inspects Green Ghana seedlings at Shai Hills ahead of 2023 Green Ghana Day

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has inspected Green Ghana seedlings planted in Shai Hills and its surrounding communities in preparation for 2023 Green Ghana Day.

The Technical Director for Forestry, Mr Joseph Osiakwan, who led the Ministry and Forestry Commission on the field trip, disclosed that an initial 2,500 trees were planted in the Shai Resource Reserve, but due to the weather conditions and other factors, only 50% of the seedlings survived, whereas those outside the Forest Reserve had a 74% survival rate for the 2022 tree planting exercise in the Shai Osudoku District.

He also urged the Forestry Commission to involve private plantation developers who are willing to plant and nurture the seedlings.

Mr Osiakwan assured that all planting sites would be visited in the regions before this year’s Green Ghana Day.

He expressed optimism that the district would do better in terms of sourcing seedlings for the next Green Ghana Day than it did in 2022.

Madam Winifred Ohene-Wiafe, District Manager of the Forestry Commission at the Chipa Forest Reserve, said 5,500 seedlings were planted on over five hectares in 52 compartments.

This year, the Chipa Forest Reserve plantation has Acacia, Mahogany and Casia seedlings in stock.