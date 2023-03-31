Pro-Link, Crossroads Int'l host forum to climax Int'l Women's Month for 100+ youth at UniMAC-GIL

Over hundred youth, mostly ladies on Thursday, March 30, were engaged in a forum discussion on women empowerment and personal development at an insightful forum put together by Pro-Link, a non-governmental organization working towards empowering the less privileged in Society in partnership with Crossroads International.

Held at the University of Media Arts and Communications (UniMAC), Ghana Institute of Languages campus, Accra, the forum discussion spanned a lot, from self-worth, taking control of one’s reproductive health, personal branding with social media, to reporting issues of violence when they arise.

Miss Esenam Amuzu, a gender advocate speaking at the forum, said it is important for ladies to believe in themselves, work hard to achieve growth, and report violence, either from partners or society.

According to her, "it is important to value your reproductive health and care more about your body," adding that women must work hard to inspire young ones and achieve gender equality.

On personal branding and social media, Mr. Joojo Thompson, a digital marketer, advised the participants to be cautious of things they share on the internet because "the internet does not forget."

He showed them how to position themselves on search engines like Google for opportunities using Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tips.

"It will help with visibility, generate meaningful traffic, and meet demands," he noted.

He counselled that careless usage of social media could make one lose a job or other valuable opportunity in the future.

Expressing satisfaction about the programme, the SRC President of UniMAC-GIL, Her Excellency Rekiatu Kaka Abudu, commended Pro-Link and Crossroads for the initiative and, just like Oliver Twist, asked for more.

"The forum was an impactful one; we thank Pro-Link and Crossroads. We look forward to more programs from them," she stated.

Head of Programs for Pro-Link, Nana Adjoa Nettey, initially doubted students’ participation but was pleased after they showed massive interest.

"I was in doubt that students would participate but after visiting the SRC President and seeing the students’ eagerness to join, I was happy," she said.

Due to the engagement from the participants, she said her outfit would need more time for more of such educational initiatives and encouraged other organizations to, as part of their corporate social responsibilities, organize similar programs for students and the younger ones in society to help them make informed life decisions.

The forum was a great success, and the attendees left enlightened about the need for women to take charge of their lives and be empowered to achieve their goals.

With more programs like this, society can create a more gender-equal environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Pro-Link envisions a world where women and men are given equal access to the necessities of life, irrespective of where they come from.

With a guiding philosophy of "Pro-Link! Empowering lives" the organization believes that people, irrespective of their status, can meaningfully contribute to their own development.

Its mission is "to empower and advocate with disadvantaged people (especially women and girls) to uphold their human rights and improve on their health, education, and socio-economic status through some of these programs, mainly in the deprived communities."

Crossroads is a non-profit Canadian organization present in some countries in Africa and South America working towards gender equality, promoting sustainable development, gender equality and eradicating poverty in Africa through volunteerism and partnership with local non-governmental organizations.

Their programs focus on maternal and child health, sexual and reproductive rights, economic empowerment, and leadership development.

They also engage in advocacy work and research initiatives to promote best practices and innovative approaches to development and gender equality.