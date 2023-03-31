Kwabena Agyapong pushes for cabinet downsize, says Ghana can function with 19 ministers

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has backed call for downsizing of Ghana’s cabinet.

He argues that the country can adequately operate with 19 ministries as enshrined in the constitution.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show, Agyapong noted that Ghana’s large government burdens taxpayers.

“I think that this country can run with the 19 cabinet ministers that are stated in the constitution. There is no need to have more,” he stressed.

According to him, each ministry should be led by a cabinet member by consolidating portfolios and limiting the cabinet to 19.

“I think every ministry should be headed by a cabinet member, so we should consolidate the ministry and arrive at no more than nineteen,” he said.

His proposal comes at a time when many Ghanaians, including the opposition National Democratic Congress, have urged President Akufo-Addo to reduce his government’s size cut down expenditure.

While the suggestion aims to transform Ghana’s governance, Agyepong emphasized that his passion lies in progressing the nation, not occupying titles.

“My passion for transforming Ghana as a country I think is the most important thing. It is not about holding the office in name ... ” he explained.

As an aspiring leader, Agyepong’s proposal shows his willingness to make difficult decisions for the country’s benefit, not political gain.

His comment alludes that with a leaner government, funds can be better directed to critical sectors including job creation, healthcare, and education - building a sustainable future for all citizens.