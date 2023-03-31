ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kwabena Agyapong pushes for cabinet downsize, says Ghana can function with 19 ministers

Headlines Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has backed call for downsizing of Ghana’s cabinet.

He argues that the country can adequately operate with 19 ministries as enshrined in the constitution.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show, Agyapong noted that Ghana’s large government burdens taxpayers.

“I think that this country can run with the 19 cabinet ministers that are stated in the constitution. There is no need to have more,” he stressed.

According to him, each ministry should be led by a cabinet member by consolidating portfolios and limiting the cabinet to 19.

“I think every ministry should be headed by a cabinet member, so we should consolidate the ministry and arrive at no more than nineteen,” he said.

His proposal comes at a time when many Ghanaians, including the opposition National Democratic Congress, have urged President Akufo-Addo to reduce his government’s size cut down expenditure.

While the suggestion aims to transform Ghana’s governance, Agyepong emphasized that his passion lies in progressing the nation, not occupying titles.

“My passion for transforming Ghana as a country I think is the most important thing. It is not about holding the office in name ... ” he explained.

As an aspiring leader, Agyepong’s proposal shows his willingness to make difficult decisions for the country’s benefit, not political gain.

His comment alludes that with a leaner government, funds can be better directed to critical sectors including job creation, healthcare, and education - building a sustainable future for all citizens.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Reuters 'Petrodollar' at risk as TotalEnergies sells LNG to China in yuan

28 minutes ago

via REUTERS - MONCLOA PALACEBorja Puig de la EU leaders seek to smooth ties between Beijing and Brussels

44 minutes ago

Ghana inches closer to anti-LGBTQ+ law as committee report laid Ghana inches closer to anti-LGBTQ+ law as committee report laid

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement Don't let pessimists dictate Ghana's future — Oliver Barker fires

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer Kwabena Agyapong pushes for cabinet downsize, says Ghana can function with 19 mi...

2 hours ago

You knelt to beg us for power but now you are telling us we talk too much – Mahama goes after Akufo-Addo You knelt to beg us for power but now you are telling us we talk too much – Maha...

3 hours ago

Bawumia launches Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate for GRA Bawumia launches Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate for GRA

3 hours ago

A file photo of a flight belonging to the Ghana Airways Ghana Airways will fly again – Transport Minister assures

4 hours ago

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the USAleft and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia We’re not responsible for global food insecurity but your sanctions – Russia reb...

4 hours ago

Bawumia must-wincampaign launched Bawumia must-win campaign launched

Latest: News
body-container-line