Stop disgracing Odiifo Nkansah - Ajagurajah tells church officials

Founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Church, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as the Ajagurajah, has vehemently stated that Executives of African Faith Tabernacle Church are disgracing the church of late Prophet James Kwame Nkansah I and Prophet David Nkansah.

According to him, church executives have no moral right to elect or appoint a Prophet to lead the church.

He said spiritual churches don’t elects or appoint their Prophet but leaders are selected from the bloodline.

“Is a bloodline, you can’t just stand up and elect or appoint anyone to lead the spiritual church," he said.

He added that there is a spirit in the family, hence you can’t just elect or appoint Prophet to lead the church.

Ajagurajah believes the church leaders can’t elect or appoint Prophet to lead the church.

On Sunday, 26th March 2023, the family of late Superior prophet David Nkansah II of the African Faith Tabernacle Church appointed “Superior Prophet Michael Opoku Nkansah III” as the leader of the church.

He will succeed the late Superior Prophet David Nkansah II, who died last year (2022).

This came exactly two weeks after the administrative board of executives and trustees elected “Superior Prophet Stephen Frempong Nkansah III” as the leader of the church to succeed the late leader of the church.

As of now, African Faith Tabernacle Church has two leaders, one from church leaders and another one from the late Superior prophet David Nkansah II family.

African Faith Tabernacle Church is a renowned Ghanaian indigenous spiritual church founded in the year 1919 by the late prophet Kwame Nkansah.

The Headquarters of the Church is located in Anyinam in the Eastern Region. The church has over 1000 branches in Ghana, some West African countries, and Europe.