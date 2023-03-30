ModernGhana logo
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill laid in Parliament; set to be debated by MPs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Members of Parliament are set to have a debate on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill being sponsored by eight Parliamentarians including Samuel Nartey George.

The Bill named Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was mentioned in Parliament on August 2, 2021.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the House referred it to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Today, Thursday, March 30, the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs has been laid to Parliament.

Confirming in a post on his social media, Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George said the stage is now set for a debate on the Bill.

“Today, the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 was laid in Parliament paving the way for the debates to commence,” Sam George said in a post on Twitter.

