ECG to release ‘dumsor’ timetable on Friday as Ghana Gas shut for maintenance works

Some customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from Friday, March 31, experience power outages until Friday, April 7.

This is contained in a joint press release from Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) and ECG.

The release indicates that to guide customers, ECG will tomorrow release an outage timetable.

“….there will be minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers. ECG will therefore issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31st March, to inform customers accordingly. GRIDCo and ECG regret the inconvenience caused,” part of the release said.

The exercise is due to the maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) which will affect gas supply for power generation.

According to the joint press release from GRIDCo and ECG, this will lead to approximately 150 megawatts of power generation shortfall which will reduce the total power supply for distribution by ECG until April 7.

Below is a copy of the joint press release: