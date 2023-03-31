ModernGhana logo
Mahama's Western Regional campaign tour was successful

By NDC Western Region
Press Statement Mahama's Western Regional campaign tour was successful
His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the presumptive flag bearer, of the National Democratic Congress, was in the Western Region for a three day campaign tour.

The three-day very packed campaign tour started on Friday 24th March 2023 in Daboase the District capital of Wassa East District and took him through all the 17 constituencies and ended on Sunday 26th March in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira capital Axim.

Party Faithfuls made up of regional, constituency and most importantly, the branch executives in all constituencies were in high spirits and happy to meet the next president of Ghana. It is evidently clear that most party members are of the view that HE John Dramani Mahama should not have worried himself to come to them because they have a strong conviction that they will massively endorse his candidature come 13th May, 2023.

At our last event of the 3-day tour, at the Evalue Ajomoroh Dwira Constituency, precisely in Axim, there was a group of supporters in T shirts of a rival Parliamentary contestant who has interest in filing her nomination to contest the sitting Member of Parliament hon. Kofi Arko Nokoe. These supporters started to boo the MP and chanted the "away away" slogan when he was addressing the event.

That unfortunate incident had nothing to do with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and video evidence which is readily available shows that party branch executives and supporters of the two Parliamentary aspirants were happy,calm and eager to listen to the former president in his 33 minutes address to the delegates.

The Western Regional executives have taken serious interest in the matter and investigation are underway to ascertain why some party faithful ignored directive from the party not to wear T-shirts of aspirants to the program which was solely for the campaign of his excellency John Dramani Mahama.

We implore Ghanaians to disregard attempts by elements in the NPP, whose government’s ineptitude has led to a collapsed economy and have resorted to false publications.

SIGNED
RICHARD KIRK-MENSAH
(REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER)
0244848891
0208255102

