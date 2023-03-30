It’s unacceptable for gov’t to overburden Ghanaians with taxes; new revenue bills will be rejected - Murtala Muhammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has kicked against the three revenue bills that are currently before Parliament.

According to him, it is unacceptable for the government to continue to overburden Ghanaians with new taxes.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the Tamale Central MP argued that the new proposed taxes have nothing to do with the IMF and will be rejected by the Minority.

“….we think that it is unacceptable that they will overburden Ghanaians with such taxes. In any case, there is no reason why the government will want to burden the people of this country with more taxes. These taxes have nothing to do with the IMF arrangement and that is the story that has been peddled out there.

“Sometimes one gets extremely worried speaking on it, the good thing is that this vote is not going to be done through a secret ballot, it is going to be an open ballot so we are just hoping that we get our 136 and we are very convinced that the 136 are going to vote against those taxes,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed shared.

The Tamale Central MP is confident that unlike what happened during the secret balloting on the new Ministerial appointees, this time around there will be no traitors in the Minority when it comes down to the voting on the three revenue bills.

“I think that the people of this country who we have let down with regards to how the voting was done on the approval of the Ministers, we have an opportunity to let people understand that certain individuals within our rank did what was not reflective of the entire caucus.

“I think that those who unfortunately betrayed the causes, they would have realized that considering the backlash and they need to make amends,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed added.