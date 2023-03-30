ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Communication Ministry launches DigSMART for Public Sector workers

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || contributor
Social News Communication Ministry launches DigSMART for Public Sector workers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation (MoCD) in partnership with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), has launched a digital skill training programme, named DigSMART for public sector workers.

The $1.2 million programme will build the digital skills of public sector workers to accelerate digital transformation for service delivery.

The six months programme is scheduled to start from April to September 2023 at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT(GI-KACE) in Accra. It is expected to train over 170 public sector workers from various levels of leadership.

In an address, the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ms Ama Pomaa-Boateng, who launched the programme, noted that DigSMART would fast-track Digitalisation to enable public sector workers to become more effective in the delivery of service.

“It will cultivate a digital-first culture and develop visionary leaders who are adept at navigating tech policy,” she added.

The Country Director of TBI Ghana stated that the transformational effort would have a positive ripple effect through the corridors of government.

“DigSMART is a flagship programme for TBI Digital Academy and the first of its kind to be developed and brought to three African countries, starting with Ghana as a pioneer and followed by Malawi and Senegal in 2023,” he added.

Other partners of the programme are the Ghana Cares 'Obaatanpa Programme', the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and the Ghana -India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE).

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill laid in Parliament; set to be debated by MPs Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill laid in Parliament; set to be debated by MPs

1 hour ago

ECG to release dumsor timetable on Friday as Ghana Gas carries out maintenance works ECG to release ‘dumsor’ timetable on Friday as Ghana Gas carries out maintenance...

1 hour ago

Rawlings liked me so much; I want to bring NDC back to power to honour him – Dr. Duffuor Rawlings liked me so much; I want to bring NDC back to power to honour him – Dr....

1 hour ago

Its unacceptable for govt to overburden Ghanaians with taxes; new revenue bills will be rejected - Murtala Muhammed It’s unacceptable for gov’t to overburden Ghanaians with taxes; new revenue bill...

2 hours ago

AFP - Tobias Schwarz King Charles tells German parliament Europe's security is under threat

3 hours ago

Former Tema East MP, Titus Nii Glover LGBTQ+: We are different from the West; let’s not allow them to impose anything ...

6 hours ago

We're being too partisan; it could spell our doom, let's be careful we don't sink the country' — Muntaka We're being too partisan; it could spell our doom, let's be careful we don't sin...

6 hours ago

Court orders Ato Forson, two others to open defence in Ambulance saga Court orders Ato Forson, two others to open defence in Ambulance saga

6 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Prove Seth Terkper's authorisation for LCs - Judge tells Ato Forson Ambulance trial: Prove Seth Terkper's authorisation for LCs - Judge tells Ato Fo...

6 hours ago

Dont divert 350k meant for Afram Plains roads elsewhere – MP tells govt Don’t divert €350k meant for Afram Plains roads elsewhere – MP tells govt

Latest: News
body-container-line