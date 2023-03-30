Communication Ministry launches DigSMART for Public Sector workers

The Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation (MoCD) in partnership with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), has launched a digital skill training programme, named DigSMART for public sector workers.

The $1.2 million programme will build the digital skills of public sector workers to accelerate digital transformation for service delivery.

The six months programme is scheduled to start from April to September 2023 at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT(GI-KACE) in Accra. It is expected to train over 170 public sector workers from various levels of leadership.

In an address, the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ms Ama Pomaa-Boateng, who launched the programme, noted that DigSMART would fast-track Digitalisation to enable public sector workers to become more effective in the delivery of service.

“It will cultivate a digital-first culture and develop visionary leaders who are adept at navigating tech policy,” she added.

The Country Director of TBI Ghana stated that the transformational effort would have a positive ripple effect through the corridors of government.

“DigSMART is a flagship programme for TBI Digital Academy and the first of its kind to be developed and brought to three African countries, starting with Ghana as a pioneer and followed by Malawi and Senegal in 2023,” he added.

Other partners of the programme are the Ghana Cares 'Obaatanpa Programme', the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and the Ghana -India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE).