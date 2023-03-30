ModernGhana logo
Gugura river steel bridge will be fixed soon - Kassena-Nankana West DCE

By Bala Ali & Peter Wedam, ISD || Contributor
The Kassena-Nankana West District Chief Executive, Mr Gerard Atoagye, has assured the people in the district that the collapsed steel bridge over the Gugura river will soon be fixed.

The DCE gave the assurance when he spoke to the Information Services Department (ISD) at Kasena-Nankana District on Tuesday.

Mr Atoagye disclosed that he and the Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, have done a lot to get the bridge repaired.

He said their efforts have yielded the needed results as a team was sent from Accra a fortnight ago to take measurements of the collapsed bridge as part of preparations to get it fixed.

The DCE described the bridge as a critical one, whose collapse had slowed down economic activities in the area.

Since the bridge in question got damaged in March this year following heavy rainfall, the people in the adjoining towns have suffered so much loss because it has cut off the communities, thereby impeding the daily socio-economic activities of the people.

In another development, Mr Atoagye stated how a new office building of the Assembly has positively affected the output of the staff.

He said before the office was built the officers worked in separate locations and that affected the smooth running of the government business in the district.

