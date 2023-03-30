ModernGhana logo
Energy Ministry assure Ghanaians of extra gas from Nigeria as it shuts down plant for maintenance

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || contributor
The Ghana Gas Company Limited has begun a 14-day maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on 25th March 2023.

The maintenance, when completed, will ensure the reliability of the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy, the shutdown may disrupt gas delivery to some power plants, resulting in power outages for some users, adding that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) would shortly release a schedule to that effect.

It added that the government was obtaining extra gas from Nigeria, as well as Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO), to supplement available local gas for power generation to reduce the impact of the shutdown.

The Ministry assured Ghanaians that it was working with stakeholders to mitigate any negative consequences of this operation.

“Consistent with the 'Dum Siesie' programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that it is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise are mitigated,” it said.

