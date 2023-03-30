ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Army Special Operations Brigade gets new headquarters at Burma Camp

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News Army Special Operations Brigade gets new headquarters at Burma Camp
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A new headquarters has been commissioned for the Army Special Operations Brigade (ASOB) at the Gondar Barracks in Burma Camp.

The commissioning of the headquarters was done by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Major General (Maj Gen) Thomas Oppong-Peprah on Tuesday, March 28,

The commissioning of the edifice adds to the tall list of projects by the Ghana Armed Forces.

ASOB was promulgated in June 2015 but subsequently established and operationalised on 15 July 2021.

This saw the merging of the 59 Airborne Force and 64 Infantry Regiment as its core with the training unit, known as the Army Special Operations Training School, Daboya.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah said the creation of the Brigade was driven by the need for the Army to expand geographically to provide the required security for civil authorities.

Maj Gen Oppong-PeprahMaj Gen Oppong-Peprah

He indicated that the Brigade has been involved in a host of activities in Ghana and outside the shores of the country since its establishment. The Brigade has participated in exercises such as Exercise African Lion in Morocco and Exercise Flintlock in Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana respectively.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah further stressed that the need to provide a conducive working environment for all functional staff under Command accounted for the construction of the first phase of the ASOB HQ that will enable the smooth administration of personnel under the Brigade.

He acknowledged the CEO of Geocom Limited, Mr. Festus Mawuli Yaw Kluvitsey, and Mr. Sampson Opare Agyemang of Prolicom Plus Company Limited, for ensuring that the building was completed on time.

The Commander for ASOB, Brig Gen Berima Brako Owusu expressed gratitude to COAS for facilitating the construction of the edifice.

330202320027-uypcsferrm-046dc410-e4b9-4010-93fd-8d34156b7329

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NIA Executive Secretary, Professor Ken Attafuah NIA sets April 5 to begin distribution of over 500,000 Ghana Cards printed from ...

3 hours ago

NDC introducesreward system for constituencies, branches NDC introduces reward system for constituencies, branches

3 hours ago

Debt restructuring: NPP govt does not deserve to remain in power after treatment of pensioners - Mahama Debt restructuring: NPP gov’t does not deserve to remain in power after treatmen...

3 hours ago

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah Ethiopian Airlines Night Flights will foster trade and tourism on the continent ...

4 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Ashaiman military brutality almost made me leave this country for good – Oliver ...

4 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho recalls past BNI arrest, expresses gratitude to sympathizers

5 hours ago

Stop traders from cooking in Kejetia market – Kojo Bonsu to management Stop traders from cooking in Kejetia market – Kojo Bonsu to management

5 hours ago

Ramsar site impasse: Stakeholders agree to demolish over 130 structures Ramsar site impasse: Stakeholders agree to demolish over 130 structures

5 hours ago

In-out-out-out policy: UGs refusal to enforce court order unacceptable, unlawful – Old Vandals in Parliament fume In-out-out-out policy: UG’s refusal to enforce court order ‘unacceptable, unlawf...

6 hours ago

Clash between military and police in Accra serious breach – Security analyst Clash between military and police in Accra serious breach – Security analyst

Latest: News
body-container-line