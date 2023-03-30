Army Special Operations Brigade gets new headquarters at Burma Camp

A new headquarters has been commissioned for the Army Special Operations Brigade (ASOB) at the Gondar Barracks in Burma Camp.

The commissioning of the headquarters was done by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Major General (Maj Gen) Thomas Oppong-Peprah on Tuesday, March 28,

The commissioning of the edifice adds to the tall list of projects by the Ghana Armed Forces.

ASOB was promulgated in June 2015 but subsequently established and operationalised on 15 July 2021.

This saw the merging of the 59 Airborne Force and 64 Infantry Regiment as its core with the training unit, known as the Army Special Operations Training School, Daboya.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah said the creation of the Brigade was driven by the need for the Army to expand geographically to provide the required security for civil authorities.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah

He indicated that the Brigade has been involved in a host of activities in Ghana and outside the shores of the country since its establishment. The Brigade has participated in exercises such as Exercise African Lion in Morocco and Exercise Flintlock in Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana respectively.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah further stressed that the need to provide a conducive working environment for all functional staff under Command accounted for the construction of the first phase of the ASOB HQ that will enable the smooth administration of personnel under the Brigade.

He acknowledged the CEO of Geocom Limited, Mr. Festus Mawuli Yaw Kluvitsey, and Mr. Sampson Opare Agyemang of Prolicom Plus Company Limited, for ensuring that the building was completed on time.

The Commander for ASOB, Brig Gen Berima Brako Owusu expressed gratitude to COAS for facilitating the construction of the edifice.