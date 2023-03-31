ModernGhana logo
Galamsey fight: Atwima Nwabiagya South Assembly sensitizes small scale miners

By Simon Opoku Afriyie and Jacob Agyenim Boateng II Contributor
The Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly has organized stakeholder sensitization on responsible community mining for small scale miners in the municipality

The programme according to the assembly was to complement law enforcement effort against illegal small-scale mining in the area.

Held at Nkawie on Tuesday March 28, 2023, the event was attended by small-scale miners, chiefs, assembly members, security agencies and other stakeholders.

Speaking to OTEC News’ reporter Simon Opoku Afriyie at the sidelines of the event, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Micheal Amoah Awuku underscored the need for the initiative.

He noted that, the engagement was apt as it was one of the pragmatic ways to compliment the work of law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal mining.

The M.C.E said the government will not relent in its effort to make the galamsey fight a success, and therefore charged all stakeholders present to show commitment to clamping down on illegal mining.

"As government’s representatives, we recognize the integral role the general public plays in the fight against illegal mining, that's why we have embarked on a campaign to sensitize the public and invigorate their interest in the fight against galamsey," he stated.

Stressing on the need for the public to throw their weight behind the government, Hon. Micheal Amoa Awuku emphasized that “a win against illegal mining is a win for all so let’s all come together and do this”.

For his part, the Conveyor Agriculture and Small Scale Mining Committee at the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, Hon Appiah Albert lauded the Assembly for the initiative.

He urged his colleague Assembly members and other major stakeholders to support this crusade in order to win the fight against illegal mining in the area.

